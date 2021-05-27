From LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

Kwara State Government will always ensure that every child gets equitable chance to attain their full potentials, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said on Thursday, congratulating children in the state on the occasion of the Children’s Day.

In a personal message to the children made available to media houses in Ilorin, the Governor said his administration is committing huge resources to programmes dedicated to their well-being — whether in healthcare, basic education, nutrition, or recreational activities.

“In Kwara, we are making deliberate investments in the future of our children. We are sparing no resources to ensure that no Kwara child misses out on life opportunities. This explains our efforts in the area of basic healthcare, education, sports, nutrition, and anti-poverty measures. After many years, we have restored a number of long-abandoned vaccination programmes to protect the Kwara child from diseases, while detailed attention is paid to issues affecting them,” he said.

“This administration has paid outstanding counterpart funds to UNICEF to ensure effective delivery of UNICEF Assisted Projects to the people of the State, especially the children. This administration has been making relentless efforts at making the State educational sector a model in the Country by especially investing in quality teaching. Much is also being expended on classroom renovations and construction, and provision of sanitation facilities in various schools across the State.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that children are our future, we cannot but plan and care for them to secure our future. On this note, I want to pay special tribute to our mothers, midwives, and caregivers for their selflessness and steadfastness in raising a new generation of leaders who would shape the direction of our world. I urge all of them not to be tired of caring for our children.”