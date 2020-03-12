Abdulrahman Pantami, son of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has called for increased health educational support for children of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP’s) in the country.

Pantami, who spoke in commemoration of the International Children’s Day also decried the rate of illiteracy in the northern part of the country annually as a result of the activities of the Boko Haram insurgents.

He said education remained a critical factor that must be deployed in tackling terrorism in the north.

According to him, the country stood a better chance of preventing the outbreak of epidemics if health education was given priority to children in IDP camps.

Pantami lamented the state of infrastructure in some of the IDP camps and called on the federal and state ministries of health to assist fix the problem.

“An increase in the funding of health education is in line with a report of the United Nations, will prove as an effective tool in combatting the menace of terrorism and reduce the risk of a disease outbreak,” he said. He also commended the governor of Borno State for the support so far given to the IDPs.