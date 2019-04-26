It was Easter fun for several children and their parents, as they were treated to varying degrees of light-hearted pleasure at the family-centric event tagged: ‘Kids Funderland’, which held at Lekki Special Events Centre, Lekki, Lagos.

Organized by Bavent Street Live and supported by First City Monument Bank (FCMB), the event saw children reenacting their fantasies with thrilling magic shows and amazing performances by celebrity dance group, Dream Catchers.

Tech enthusiasts were not left out as they got first-hand beginner’s lectures on robotics, coding and capped these with Virtual Reality games.

FCMB lived up to its customer’s focus mantra by putting smiles on the faces of some families at Kids Funderland through discounted ticket sales and exciting giveaways.

PS Luxury and Knicks and Knacks also played a part in delivering fun-filled experiences to families and kids within various age groups, by curating and ensuring logistical support.

Other highlights of the event include manicure and pedicure for kids, massage session, squad skates, and loads of adventure and fun video games. Master Tife Pearce emerged winner of the Easter egg hunt from the draw and will spend a weekend with his family at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Commenting on the success of the event, Founder, Bavent Street Live, Hakeem Condotti said: “We realize that we are all busy and more often than not, life just gets in the way, however, creating family moments such as this, particularly during the festive season, is paramount. The kids had so much fun and we can’t wait for the next edition as we promise much more.”