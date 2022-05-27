From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Children in Borno have advocated for more protection of their rights as enshrined in the Child Right Act signed into law in the state.

Speaker of Borno Children Parliament, Abass Mohammed spoke on behalf of Borno children at an event organised by a pro- education group and international organisation, Plan International in Maiduguri on Friday to mark the World Children Day.

“Children have the right to good education. Therefore, we want more support for the right of Children,” he said.

He commended the state governor for signing the Child Right Act into law.

Plan International Child Protection and Gender Based Violence coordinator, Adakranda Chama Harmis, said the event was to celebrate the gains made in Borno with the signing into law of the Child Right Act

“It is also to amplify the voice of the children and to raise awareness about the right of Children in Borno and northeast,” he disclosed. He said this year is also being celebrated to raise more awareness to ensure no child survive under any violence, abuse or exploitation

He said Plan international works for protection of Child right, and advocate for the well being of children with special focus on the northeast where over 800,000 children have been displaced by the 13 years insurgency.

