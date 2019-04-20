Damiete Braide

As a way of improving reading culture in Nigeria, Clever Clogs Books will hold the maiden edition of Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF), on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at British Council, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

The festival is a celebration of children’s literacy and will increase the joy of reading will feature Nigeria’s most renowned children’s book authors, illustrators and story tellers.

Clever Clogs Books is responsible for the popular children’s picture books, Diary of a Toddler, Kobold the Antelope, Tobi Visits the Conservatory and the soon-to-be-launched Why You Do You Wash Your Hands?

In making a cognizant effort to the lives of our future leaders, the highly anticipated festival will be of great significance to the children, their guardians, teachers and caregivers, thus, acting as a stepping stone towards an intellectually sound society.

One of the highpoints of the festival will be the official launch and public reading of Why You Do You Wash Your Hands? Written by Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi. It is a creative and engaging children’s picture book that encourages simple yet effective hygiene tips. The book is published in four different languages: English; Yoruba; Hausa and Igbo, in order to promote indigenous language usage in children’s literature.

The word “Akada” is the Yoruba translation for a “lover of literacy and books”, hence the festival is expected to get children excited about literature, literacy and creativity while giving them ample tools to create bright futures and to live their dreams through the power of reading and writing.