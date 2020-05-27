The Member Representing Bekwarra,Obudu and Obanliku Federal Constituency and Chairman Committee on Nigerian Content Development And Monitoring in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Legor Idagbo celebrates the children of his constituency and pledges to promote their Welfare.

The member made this known as the children mark the 2020 Children’s Day today 27th May, 2020.

The member said he would continue doing his best in order to ensure that children’s rights are protected and their access to healthcare and education is enhanced.

The representative concluded that apart from interventions areas like bursaries and scholarships, and other forms of support which he has given out over time, he will continue to propose and support bills and policies that will improve the welfare of the children in the constituency in particular and the State in general.

The Children’s Day which was first proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1954, was established to encourage all countries to institute a day, firstly to promote mutual exchange and understanding among children and secondly to initiate action to benefit and promote the welfare of the world’s children.