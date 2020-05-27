Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Nigerian First Lady Aisha Buhari has urged children in the country to take online learning seriously.

She gave the charge Wednesday while congratulating children on the occasion of the 2020 International Children’s Day.

She has also said, notwithstanding the disruptions of schools by coronavirus pandemic, the education of the girl-child must be sustained.

‘I congratulate Nigerian children on the occasion of the 2020 International Children’s Day. This year’s event is special because it is the first to be celebrated indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘The theme for this year is Promoting Girl-child Education for Sustainable Development. It tells us that despite the present challenge, we cannot rest on our oars, we must ensure that girl-child education is sustained in terms of quality and scale.

‘To our children, please enjoy your day while observing the protocol of COVID-19. As we pray for the reopening of schools soon, make use of the stay at home by taking to your online studies seriously,’ Mrs Buhari said.