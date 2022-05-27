From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Wife of the Edo State governor, Betsy Obaseki, yesterday eulogized the creative and ingenuity of the Nigerian’s children, saying they represent the hope and bright future of the country.

She gave the admonition at the event put together by God’s Child Foundation Ministries and Forum of Children Ministers in Edo State in conjunction with BMI’s Children Church, to mark the children’s day celebration in Benin City.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Mrs. Obaseki, represented by Pastor Charity Anakun, said the wish of every Nigerian parent is to see their children succeed and surpass their achievements.

“My prayers is that you all will grow up to be great human beings and fulfil your God’s ordained destinies and that no one will be able to steal your glories.

“As parents, we wish you nothing but the best. May you always be happy and may you always be healthy, “Mrs. Obaseki said.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Earlier, the President, Forum of Children Ministers, Rev. Ogbevoen Oviasu, who shifted his 63rd birthday to celebrate his 43 years, teaching the children, said God instructed him to gather people of like-minds to help in teaching the children and instil godly virtues in them.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

For his wife, Pastor Mrs. Regina Oviasu, parents should instil in their children good values that will remain indelible in their hearts.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“What I have noticed today is that, people have overlooked these little ones and whatever we are doing today, it will never leave the minds of these children.

“So, it is very important that we as a parent, we should start to put indelible marks in the hearts of our children and giving them right morals and above all, teaching them the fear of God.

“If any man has the fear of God, no matter wherever you are, you will always bend to the authority and to the commandments of God”, she said.

Caption: A cross session of the children performing at the event to mark the Children’s Day celebration in Benin City yesterday.

Attachments area

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .