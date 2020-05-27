Joe Effiong, Uyo,

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has urged children in the state to shun antisocial behavior like cultism, drug abuse and examination malpractice but to focus on their studies since the future is totally theirs.

In his goodwill message to the children of the State on the occasion of this year’s Children’s Day celebrations, Emmanuel securing enviable future for the children was the reason government has invested huge resources in ensuring that our children are made ready for the globalized world of the 21 Century where skills, talents, passion, ability to think outside the box and sharp execution of tasks are the underlying requirements for success.

“ That explains why we have not relented in ensuring that our children are kept busy even with the Covid-19 pandemic through our hugely popular “School on Radio” programme on AKBC’, the governor said though a press release signed by his chief press secretary, Mr Ekerete Udoh.

The governor said government has endeavoured to provide conducive learning environment complete with tools that would enhance, deepen and expand the frontiers of knowledge, while also maintaining rigorous training of teachers to bring them up to speed with modern approaches to teaching.

“The theme of this year’s celebration; Promoting Girl Child Education for Sustainable Development captures a critical component of the pet project of Her Excellency, . Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel- her untiring interest and passion in the growth and development of the girl child through Family Empowerment and Youth Re-orientation Path Initiative (FEYReP.)

The holistic education of the girl child, from instilling the right values, distilling her sense of self and identity, forswearing unwholesome tendencies that may negate her future and growth, and the infinite faith in her capacity to rise to the faith of her greatness without fear of limitations based on her agenda are important element that we have emphasised.

“Let me again use this opportunity to urge our children to stay away from anti-social tendencies such as cultism, and rather focus on their education and other ennobling pursuits. I wish you all a Happy celebration” The governor said.