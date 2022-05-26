From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that education of the Nigerian child will remain on the front burner for his administration.

This is even as he pledged that his administration will continue to work hard to ensure that every child has access to education, which prepares them for a bright future.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari, made the pledge in his message on the occasion of this year’s Children’s Day.

The President said he recognises the place of education in the development of every country and is committed to seeing a further significant reduction in the number of out-of-school children.

He said while acknowledges that education will remain on the front burner for administration, other issues – healthcare, protection from harm, drugs, cultism, child trafficking and abuse, domestic violence- are equally receiving needed attention from the government.

President Buhari expressed the believes that Nigerian children deserve the best and a safe country where they can grow, make friends, interact and travel freely, and emerge as successful leaders in different fields of endeavour.

“With our investments in infrastructure, youth development, education, Information and Communication Technology, Digital Economy, Culture, Arts and Entertainment in the last seven years, I believe we are laying a solid foundation for a better quality of life for future generations in the country,” he says.

