From Fred Itua, Abuja
Former beauty queen and founder of Kelechi Nwadike Foundation, Kelechi Nwadike, at the weekend, celebrated the Children’s Day with motherless children at two orphanages in Abuja.
Nwadike, who visited Shinning Star Orphanage, Lugbe Home last Wednesday and City of Refuge Home Durumi last Thursday, donated food- stuffs, groceries and personalised gift packs to children in the orphanage homes.
She said her decision to visit the orphanages was to put smiles on the faces of the children and to show them how important they are to the society and her foundation.
She said children are the backbone of every country and urged government to pay special attention to their wellbeing in order to secure the future of the country.
The former Miss Planet Nigeria winner, said the foundation has also in the past, embarked on skills acquisition for young girls in secondary schools.
She said the foundation was set up as a way of contributing her quota to the development of the society.
The founder of Shinning Star Orphanage, Agnes Eme, who received Nwadike and her team appreciated her for the gesture.
She said the items she brought will go a long way in supporting the orphanage in taking care of the children. She called on the government and other members of the society to emulate Nwadike.
