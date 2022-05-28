From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former beauty queen and founder of Kelechi Nwadike Foundation, Miss Kelechi Nwadike, at the weekend, celebrated this year’s Children’s Day with motherless children at two orphanages in Abuja.

Nwadike who visited Shinning Star Orphanage, Lugbe Home last Wednesday and City of Refuge Home Durumi on Thursday, donated foodstuffs, groceries and personalised gift packs to children in the orphanage homes.

She said her decision to visit the orphanages was to put smiles on the faces of the children and to show them how important they are to the society and her foundation.

She said children are the backbone of every country and urged government to pay special attention to their wellbeing in order to secure the future of the country.

The former Miss Planet Nigeria winner, said, the foundation has also in the past, embarked on skills acquisition for young girls in secondary schools.

She explained that the foundation was set up as a way of contributing her quota to the development of the society.

The founder of Shinning Star Orphanage, Mrs Agnes Eme, who received Nwadike and her team appreciated her for the gesture.

She said the items she brought will go a long way in supporting the orphanage in taking care of the children. She called on the government and other members of the society to emulate Nwadike.

