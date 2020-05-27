Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

As children across Nigeria join their world counterparts to celebrate Children’s Day, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has called on parents, community leaders, teachers and all involved in children’s upbringing to take mentoring seriously and provide them with a good leadership example.

The governor, in a statement to mark the day which was issued by his senior media aide, Ismaila Uba Misilli, described children as the hope and essence of the state and the nation.

While felicitating with the children on the occasion, Governor Yahaya described this year’s Children’s Day theme (“Promoting Girl-Child Education for Sustainable Future”) as apt and timely, ‘considering the importance and place of the girl child in the attainment of the UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs).’

He also reiterated that his administration will continue to prioritise children’s wellbeing for a brighter future. He emphasised that the administration will strengthen measures that will revamp the education sector in the state by ensuring that out-of-school children and those of school age, especially girls enjoy basic and sound education.

He described education as the best weapon of preparing children for leadership and resultant a peaceful and prosperous society. The governor who equally noted that the coronavirus pandemic might have caused setbacks on the children’s education both nationally and internationally due to the lockdown and restriction orders.

However, he expressed optimism that with adequate measures and strategies in place, school children will regain the lost ground and emerge stronger in their academic pursuits.