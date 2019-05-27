Hollandia No Kid Hungry Foundation would, today, reach out to children in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp located at Bogije community, Ibeju Lekki in Lagos to celebrate Children’s Day as well as World Nutrition Day tomorrow.

The intention is to reach out to over 300 children at the camp who are vulnerable as a result of limited access to food.

Hollandia from the stables of CHI Limited believes every child has the right to good nutrition, and has over the years, been involved in activities aimed at providing food for disadvantaged children through the Hollandia No Kid Hungry Foundation.

UNICEF said about 2.5 million Nigerian children suffer from severe acute malnutrition. The report stated that Nigeria has the second highest number of stunted children in the world, mostly resulting from child malnutrition and hunger.

Managing Director of CHI Limited, Deepanjan Roy, said the Bogije IDPs camp visit would be a notable milestone in the journey of the foundation in its drive to alleviate child hunger and malnutrition.

He said: “As a socially responsible company, we are passionate about child nutrition.”