The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Services, yesterday, said that it was embarrassing that in 2021 Nigerian children still sit on bare floor and under trees to learn.

The committee in a statement signed by the Chairman and Deputy Chairman, Professor Julius Ihonvbere and Hon. Usman Zanna, titled “Protect our Children” said that it was also surprising to have dilapidated buildings on school premises with the attendant risks they pose to the innocent children.

They also pointed out that there were schools without water, playgrounds, adequate furniture and toilets which encourage open defecation.

“It is equally important to note that many of our schools still lack perimeter fencing of any form which ordinarily is the first line of defence for our schools against rampaging kidnappers, ritualists, drug peddlers, hawkers, suicide bombers, and terrorists,” the statement read in parts.

The cmmittee also drew the attention to the growing numbers of out-of-school and not-in-school children numbering between 11 and 13 million in Nigeria.

This the lawmakers said was an army of potential recruits for the enemies of good governance and democracy.

While commending the Federal Government on initiating the Alternate School Programme, as one of its numerous efforts to address the issue, the committee expressed the belief that governments could address these issues and more through a strategic utilization of budgetary provisions, grants from development partners and the matching grants from the Universal Basic Education Commission.

“More needs to be done including funding, monitoring and evaluation of the initiatives. States and local governments also have direct responsibilities on this challenge especially as all out-of-school and not-in-school children live in local governments and states.

“The committee congratulates Nigerian children on this auspicious day. While we continue to express concern over the fate of our children that are still under captivity and those that have died in the hands of terrorists, bandits and kidnappers, we acknowledge that today gives us room to reflect on the rights of our children to good education, social security, safety, and love.

“ We urge all the agencies in the education sector to continue to retool adequately for a purposeful post COVID-19 education delivery system for the protection and advancement of our children.”