From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse
The Jigawa state children have pleaded with the three tiers of give to end the scourge of ones and other children related killer diseases.
The Children also demanded for action from the government, community and religious leaders towards protecting children from Pneumonia and other infectious diseases.
As part of activities to commemorate the 2021 National Children’s Day, the children, through the Save the children “inspiring’ project engaged kids in Jigawa while several community health volunteers were trained by the NGO.
According to a press release issued by the NGO to the media stated that, “Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. In Nigeria and around the world”, adding that, “we work every day to give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn, and protection from harm”.
The statement which reads in parts declared that, “Save the Children celebrates National Children’s Day 2021 while the effect of COVID-19 pandemic is threatening to push millions of children into acute food insecurity, reduced access to education and protection services.
“Innovative local solutions and strategies and international cooperation are critical to reverse the devastating effects of the pandemic, as well as maintain and scale up the gains we have been able to achieve for child rights in the last couple of decades”, it stated.
It also stated that, “Save the Children International celebrates Nigerian children on the occasion of the National Children’s Day, under the theme; “Effects of COVID–19 Pandemic on the total well-being of the Nigerian Child.”
That, “the pandemic has had a devastating impact on the wellbeing and education of children from poorer backgrounds and is widening inequality gaps between the rich and poor, and boys and girls”.
The NGO calls upon governments and donors to protect the learning and well-being of a generation of children and youth and address the deepening education crisis as a result of COVID-19 by committing funding to deliver on a global education action plan to ensure a safe return to school for all children, including in Nigeria.
