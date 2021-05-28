From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa state children have pleaded with the three tiers of give to end the scourge of ones and other children related killer diseases.

The Children also demanded for action from the government, community and religious leaders towards protecting children from Pneumonia and other infectious diseases.



As part of activities to commemorate the 2021 National Children’s Day, the children, through the Save the children “inspiring’ project engaged kids in Jigawa while several community health volunteers were trained by the NGO.

According to a press release issued by the NGO to the media stated that, “Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. In Nigeria and around the world”, adding that, “we work every day to give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn, and protection from harm”.