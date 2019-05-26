Former governor of Abia State and Senator-elect, Abia North, Dr. Orji Kalu, has called on parents and guardians to instill good moral values in their children and wards.

He stressed that the family, being the smallest unit of the society, must uphold good ethical behaviour for the sake of building a decent society.

The former governor, while admonishing the younger generation to demonstrate good moral deeds in their pursuits, urged policy makers to formulate policies that will mitigate social vices among the youth.

In a statement signed by his Media Office, yesterday, in commemoration of today’s Children’s Day, Kalu acknowledged the role of parents in the lives of children, and added that the older generation must build and sustain worthy legacies for the younger generation to emulate and uphold.

He said: “I join parents, children and other stakeholders in celebrating the 2019 Children’s Day.

“ It is a day set aside to acknowledge, appreciate and celebrate children.

“Government must initiate and execute policies and programmes that will help to identify and develop the full potential of children.

“ Children of today are the leaders of tomorrow and, as such, we must bring them up properly with the right skills, attitude and mindset to prepare them for future challenges.

“The rights of a child must be respected and duly protected.

“Children deserve quality life anchored on sound education, proper mentorship and counselling, quality healthcare, freedom of movement, freedom of discrimination among others.

“If we don’t instill good moral conduct in our children and wards, we cannot build a good society.

“Nigerians must appreciate children and support them in their pursuits; for us to build a prosperous nation.”

Kalu admonished government at all levels to enact child-friendly laws that will guarantee the rights of children, and also, called for stringent penalties for perpetrators of child trafficking, child abuse and other vices. He noted that many innocent children have been emotionally and physically abused.

The former governor urged the younger generation to live a decent life, and stressed that, as leaders of tomorrow, the future is bright for them; if only they behave in a credible manner.

Kalu wished Nigerians a hitch-free Children’s Day celebration.