Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) Kebbi state chapter has sought for aggressive actions against child trafficking and child labour across the country.

Chairman of NLC in the State, Comrade Umar Halidu Alhassan who stated this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi to mark children day anniversary, tasked the governments at all levels on the need to give children sound and free education.

He noted that, due to COVID 19 pandemic, the annual celebration of May 27 children could not hold stressed that, children are the bedrock of any country and they must not be forgotten.

” The children are the bedrock of every country that seek to move forward. It us the responsibility of every government to give adequate security to children to ensure they and their parents live in peace at home or at schools.

“We calls for action against child trafficking, child labour and other forms aggression against children which will no longer be tolerated. While appreciating the state government efforts on education in Kebbi State under Senator Atiku Bagudu, alot still needs to be done particularly teachers welfare and addition to existing furniture in the State.

“When children are educated the nation is on the path of progress and speedy development, therefore, free and qualitative education is inevitable, he said.

Umar who frowned at violence against children, Girl-child genital mutilation and warned parents and those involved in such inhuman acts to desist forthwith as the union will not hesitate to apply lawful means to get rid of defaulters.