Fred Itua, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on parents to monitor their wards and guide them against abuse of drugs and other hard substances.

Buhari lamented the rising cases of abuse of drugs, which he said were becoming a major public health and security concern in the country.

He said this in Abuja, through the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello who represented him at the Children’s Day celebration yesterday.

“It is indeed worrisome to note that some of our children at all levels of education attainment are known to engage in this unwholesome practice which is considered a medical disease.

“Some of these children now experience mental health challenges, temporary or permanent absence and eventually become school dropouts. Other consequences are-increased violence and crimes, HIV/AIDS, rape, secret cult activities among others.

“These effects also impact negatively on our healthcare delivery system, socio – economic indices and general wellbeing of our citizens.

“This administration is very concerned about the impact of drug and substance abuse.

As government and parents, we are desirous of building a better future for our children because children of today are the leaders of tomorrow and if we allow drugs or other ills to destroy our children today, we are destroying our future’’ he said.

As one of the intervention to ensure a protective and guaranteed future for Nigerian children, Buhari said the government constituted a two – tier intervention structure.

The structure he said comprises high level ministerial committee on the elimination of drug abuse for a coordinated response in addressing the challenges posed by drug and substance abuse among the teaming populace.

“This administration is also in the process of reviewing the National Drug Control Master Plan 2015-2019 with a focus on drug control and consumption. In addition to implementing the plan and addressing the national drug problem, the Federal Government in May 2018 placed restriction on the use, importation and the sale of codeine as a cough syrup without prescription.

“In furtherance of the campaign against drugs, the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency and National Agency for Drug and Food Administration and Control have also developed information, education and communication materials for awareness creation nationwide.

“The Federal Ministries of Women Affairs and Social Development, Education and other stakeholders are also conducting public awareness activities about the ills of drug abuse in schools and dangers of drug and substance abuse among children.”