(NAN)Golden Little Lights Organisation, an NGO, has called on the Federal Government to work on improving the welfare of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in Nigeria.

Sharon Ashinze, the Co-founder, Golden Little Lights Organisation, made the call while speaking with newsmen while celebrating Children’s Day with children at the Gwoza and Bama IDP camps, Durumi, Abuja.

Ashinze said that the organisation chose to celebrate with the IDPs, giving opportunity to 500 displaced children to feel loved and appreciated.

She, however, decried the deplorable state of the camp and appealed for improved living condition for them.

“It is heart breaking seeing innocent children like this, they did not beg to be displaced or poor, so it is really sad and I am glad to help.

“Government needs to step up its care for the IDPs, when we came here today we went round to see the camp.

“They told us that they had no drugs in their pharmacy; and they depend on the freewill of individuals; most of the buildings here were built by individuals including their maternity ward.’’

Ashinze said that the organisation decided to celebrate children’s day with the kids in the camp as a show of support and intended to make it an annual event to contribute its quota to humanity.

Ms Adedoyin Fabikun, another Co-founder, said that the organisation was an NGO focused on poverty alleviation, improving education, health and the general welfare of the less privileged in the society.

Fabikun said that Children’s day is a day to celebrate every child, unfortunately, not every child has the opportunity on a day like this because they are underprivileged with a lot of them as orphans, street children, displaced and disabled.

“In the light of this, Golden little lights birthed the children’s day programme which is a day to celebrate and educate underprivileged kids who include destitute children, disabled children, and orphans on their rights.

“This year, we are celebrating Children’s day with 500 children between the ages of two and12 in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, Durumi, Abuja.

“Although it lasts for a day, a memory they say lasts a lifetime and every child deserves to feel loved beyond material and physical gifts.

“The memory of enabling underprivileged children enjoy this day by reminding them of the true meaning of childhood.

“This memory of feeling worthy, feeling affection, attention, appreciation, joy, contentment will never leave the child’s mind for a lifetime.”

Fabikun said that school bags and other school materials were distributed to the children, among other things.

Mr Umaru Gola, the Public Relations Officer of the camp, commended the group for the initiative and urged the government and well-meaning Nigerians to emulate same.

Representatives of the children at the camp, Ismail Umar and Saifiya Amodu, appreciated the NGO for celebrating with them adding that it gave them an opportunity to fell loved and have fun.