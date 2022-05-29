Olori Janet Afolabi, Queen of Apomu Kingdom, has hosted more than 900 Apomu children and distributed 1000 books.
Speaking at an event, which took place at Alapomu Palace on May 27, she said the gesture was part of her contribution to enhance education in the community.
Some of the highlights of the programmes include march past, quiz and dance competitions. Winners were presented with prizes.
Hon Maroof Akinremi, Chairman Isokan Local Government Area of Osun State, presented the first prize (Trophy) to Prophet Muhammed school which emerged the winner of the march past. Sunday Odewale from St Barnaba’s Anglican Primary School won the first prize in the dance competition.
