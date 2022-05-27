Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu has described children as the nation’s most valuable asset.

Kalu in a statement issued, yesterday in Abuja in commemoration of 2022 Children’s Day, also advocated severe punishment for violators of children’s rights

While urging parents and guardians to instill good moral values in their children and wards, the former Abia State governor said the importance of raising responsible children could not be undermined in national development.

Kalu, who urged the political class, policy makers and other stakeholders to protect the rights of children, advocated child-friendly policies aimed at identifying and building talents among children.

He emphasised that children must be properly raised by parents to build a decent society.

Kalu cautioned against child trafficking, child labour, child marriage and other social vices and urged parents and guardians to be vigilant.

He said: “As we celebrate children’s day, I congratulate parents and children on yet another remarkable feat. The role of children in national growth and development cannot be undermined.

“Parents must live up to expectations by imbibing good moral behaviour in their children. As parents, we must show good example to our children by demonstrating exemplary qualities in our daily lives.

“We must continue to mentor and support our children so as to bring out the best in them. The society can only be better by raising well behaved children. Government at all levels, must stand firm in sanctioning violators of children’s rights.

“The protection of children should be seen as a collective goal of all and sundry.

“Children remain our proud asset and as such, deserve quality life with access to health, education, balanced nutrition, clothing and housing among others.”

Kalu wished parents and children a happy celebration, while calling on government, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to increase awareness on children’s rights.

