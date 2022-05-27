From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has lamented the high rate of out of school children in the country stressing that no Nigerian child deserves to be out school.

The Governor further described the 10.5 million out of school children figure for Nigeria as released by UNICEF as unacceptable even as he urged government at all levels to take decisive steps in changing the narrative.

Ortom who disclosed this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, on the occasion of this year’s Children’s Day celebration, congratulated children in the country describing them as the future of Nigeria.

“I first of all, congratulate the Nigerian child on this special day as they mark the Children’s Day. I pray that they will grow in wisdom and knowledge to contribute their quota to the growth and development of our nation.

“It is because of this that the Benue State government under my leadership would not tolerate keeping children on the streets instead of enrolling them in school. We have zero tolerance for child trafficking and indeed all crimes against humanity.

“We will continue to promote children’s rights and ensure that every child of school age is enrolled in school. I, therefore, challenge governments at all levels to take the rights and welfare of the children as a number one priority.

“I am, however, saddened with the latest figures disclosed by UNICEF that over 10.5 million Nigerian children are out of school is disturbing to me. This is unacceptable. We must all work hard to change this narrative”

Governor Ortom lamented that most children who are not enrolled in school will become ready tools in the hands of terrorists and killer herdsmen to foster their criminal and inhuman activities.

“We must protect our children from evil men. Parents must not allow their children to be exposed to the vagaries of terrorists, killer herdsmen, cultists, traffickers and ritualistic. Let’s cater for their welfare and train them so that they will become good leaders of tomorrow”, the Governor counselled.

