Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on Wednesday assured children of the state that his administration will continue to make a massive investment in education to guarantee their future.

The governor, who stated this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, reaffirmed his policy to strengthen primary, secondary and tertiary schooling.

Governor Ortom promised that the ongoing upgrade of facilities in public primary and secondary schools across the state will be sustained in order to give the Benue child a conducive learning environment.

‘Governor Ortom promises that more customised furniture will be acquired for primary schools across the state, in addition to the 35,000 customized desks and chairs recently distributed to the schools,’ the statement read.

‘The governor says though the 2020 International Children’s Day has been affected by COVID-19, Benue children should not despair and rather take advantage of the online lessons organised by their schools to engage in studies and also remain obedient to their parents.

‘The governor also advised parents and guardians to closely monitor the activities and movements of their children during the COVID-19 period to prevent them from contracting the disease.

‘Governor Ortom wishes Benue and other Nigerian children good health, safety and wisdom, as they mark their day,’ the statement concluded.