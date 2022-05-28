From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi, Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos and Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged children to continue to dream of a better nation as education remains the veritable means of attaining a greater future.

Sanwo-Olu said this at the 2022 Children’s Day Celebration Parade and Rally, with the theme: “A better Future for every child” held at the Police College, Ikeja, organised by the state Ministry of Education.

The governor who was represented at the occasion by the Secretary to the State Government, Folasade Jaji, said his administration had been committed to children’s well being as it had embarked on over 1,400 school projects.

In the same vein, Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated children in the state on the annual Children’s Day.

In a statement on Friday, the governor said the essence of the day is for societies to rededicate themselves to giving adequate care to children and paying attention to all issues affecting them.

“To this extent, we reassure the Kwara child that our administration will continue to make the right investments that guarantee them equitable opportunity to attain their full potentials,” the Governor said.

Also, Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has lamented the high rate of out of school children in the country, stressing that no Nigerian child deserves to be out school.

The governor further described the 10.5 million out of school children figure for Nigeria as released by UNICEF as unacceptable, even as he urged government at all levels to take decisive steps in changing the narrative.

