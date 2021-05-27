Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

As the world marks Day of the Child today, the Speaker Taraba State House of Assembly Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini has assured that the state Assembly will continue to come up with legislation that will ensure the safety and comfort of children as well as secure a safe future for them.

Kunini who said this in his Children’s Day message said that children were precious gifts that need to be protected and given as much joy as possible.

‘Today we are adults but we must not forget that we were once children. These are very precious gifts that must be cherished by all.

‘Unfortunately, childhood is also the most vulnerable age in human development. Once we fail to protect them at this stage, we are likely going to have a broken and ripped adult. Most of the challenges we have in our world today is because we failed the children at the time they needed us the most. And so we must wake up and give the children the much needed protection, love, care, comfort and the right upbringing.

‘As a legislature, we would continue to ensure through oversight duties that the child protection law that we passed recently is fully enforced. We would also continue to come.up with child friendly legislation.

‘Knowing the role of morality in the overall upbringing of the child, we are already contemplating a legislation that will ensure that the right moral values and taught the right principles such as dignity of labour, taking responsibility, honesty, patriotism and others in schools’ Kunini said.

He urged members of the public to reach out to vulnerable children such as orphans, the physically challenged and those displaced by fightings to show them love and care.