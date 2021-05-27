From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has on the celebration of 2021 Children’s Day assured that his administration is committed to welfare and provision of sound education to children in the state.

He assured that the administration is committed to introducing measures that would revamp the education sector in the state and ensure that out of school children as well as those of schooling age are given basic and sound education.

The governor who felicitated with children across the state in a statement issued by his media aide, Ismaila Uba Misilli, described children as the hope of the nation and called on them to look forward to a brighter future.

“To build a better tomorrow, we must build our children,” He said while adding that as future leaders, children require absolute security and right upbringing from both parents and government as well.

“Governor Inuwa Yahaya noted that it is very imperative for parents, community leaders, teachers and all involved in children upbringing to take mentoring seriously and provide good leadership to them.

“He described education as the best weapon of preparing children for leadership and a resultant peaceful and prosperous society,” Misilli stated.