(dpa/NAN)

The number of COVID-19 infections in Chile has crossed the threshold of 30,000, the government said on Monday.

That makes Chile the fourth most infected Latin American country after Brazil, Peru, and Mexico, and places it just above Ecuador.

Chile’s health undersecretary, Paula Daza, put the number of infections at 30,063 and the number of deaths at 323, daily newspaper La Tercera reported.

More than 570 people are in intensive care and 80 are in critical condition, according to figures given by Daza.

The relatively low level of mortality has been attributed to early action and aggressive testing.

However, the uptick in the number of infections is now putting the health system under growing strain.