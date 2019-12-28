Perhaps, if serial entrepreneur, Chima Anyaso, was clairvoyant enough, he wouldn’t have ventured into politics when he did. The boss of Ceecon Energy Oil and Gas Limited was last February swallowed in the murky water of Nigeria politics and got what could be described as “baptism of fire”

The Igbere, Abia State-born businessman, perhaps, had thought that with his heavy financial war chest, he would have a smooth ride in politics and so literally sunk in fortunes into the venture. However, he later understood that you need more than cash to be victorious in our kind of politics. Despite his deep pocket and several philanthropic gesture in his immediate and extended community, Anyaso was taught a bitter lesson and made to learn as a greenhorn. Anyaso, flew the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to represent his Bende Federal Constituency in the February election but lost big time to the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Benjamin Kalu, thereby failing to make it to the Lower Chamber of the National Assembly. Of course, the foregoing is no more news as he immediately retraced his steps back to look after his dwindling business.

But it was gathered that the businessman, who is married to Adanna, one of the daughters of Imo State-born maverick politician, Senator Arthur Nzeribe, is reconsidering return to the political turf in his homestead as he was said to have started restrategizing.