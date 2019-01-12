I do not like doing critiques of prizes, especially the ones my works compete in, because the Nigerian critical culture or tradition remains consistently askew. If you say something negative, be certain that people will say he is jealous and angry because he did not win. Quite a sad tradition! I think the 2017 NLNG award was a horror and, culturally, a tragedy and a national embarrassment. The winning volume, The Heresiad, by Ikeogu Oke was 16th century British poetry, and not modern African poetry. As an African, I found the volume unreadable!

The aesthetic or artistic pedigree from Iliad through Dunsiad to Heresiad is quite disgraceful. It’s like saying that royal families in Africa have relationships with the children of Princess Diana and that the relationship makes us also relatives of Queen Elizabeth I and King Henry VIII and that, ultimately, we are Tudors! One blab Helon Habila praised the work for its iambic pentameter, while most critics know that epics are written in hexameters! The poet defined his work as an “epic”! When I speak of young writers about African destiny and creative writing, my warning is consistently truculent, and without compromise. We are a maligned race. You do not help our human tradition by aping the traditions of the races who malign you. Ikeogu was my friend. May his soul rest in peace. Watch what people are going to say about my critique. It is going to be like the Okigbo controversy. I expect irrational insults. Nigerian readers do not know that works of art are public property. Once you release your work, the work becomes an entity, a being (!) to be judged. That the writer died today or yesterday must be a nonsense to be religiously avoided.

So, what did you expect from Ikeogu’s winning poetry?