By Zika Bobby

Award-winning author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie at the weekend received an honorary chieftaincy title in her hometown, Abba, Anambra State.

According to the organisers, His Royal Highness Igwe Sir L. N. Ezeh (Eze-Abba) conferred the “Odeluwa” title on Adichie in recognition of her contributions to the welfare of the Abba community.

The Odeluwa title, which means “one who writes for the world”, will make her the first woman to be conferred a chieftaincy title in her hometown of Abba.

With this title, Chimamanda officially continues the legacy of her father, Prof. James Nwoye Adichie, who was until his passing, beloved by his community as the Odelu Ora Abba meaning someone who writes for the town (Abba).

Guests at the event included Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi; the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe; Executive Governor of Anambra state, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo; Executive Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, among others.

This title is the latest in a long list of awards and recognitions the globally celebrated author has received from indigenous and International organisations.

Earlier in December 2022, Adichie received the Distinguished WISCAR Award at the Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR) Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference in Lagos, Nigeria.

In October, she became the first African woman to receive the WE.B Du Bois Medal, Harvard University’s highest honour in the field of African and African American studies.

On October 31st 2022 at the BBC New Broadcasting House in London, Adichie delivered the landmark first BBC Reith Lecture for 2022. The lecture, which debuted on November 30th 2022, is being broadcast on BBC Radio.