By Zika Bobby

Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been honored as a “Library Lion” by the renowned New York Public Library at a gala in New York. This year’s annual Library Lions Gala, which also celebrated the institution’s 125th anniversary, was held at the New York Public Library’s Stephen A. Schwarzman Building.

Adichie was honored alongside other artists and wordsmiths including renowned British journalist, editor, and author, Tina Brown (CBE); award-winning American novelist, Jonathan Lethem; and President of the Ford Foundation, Darren Walker; for making significant cultural and educational contributions to the world. Tony Marx, president of The New York Public Library praised the honorees for their contributions to the literary community and the world at large, declaring “it is so wonderful to be gathered together again.”

The evening also honored former New York Public Library president Vartan Gregorian, who passed away in April 2021.

“To be honored as a NYPL ‘Library Lion,’ to join a tradition of this lionised institution and in such excellent company. Utterly spirit-lifting,” Adichie shared about the recognition on her social media page.

Over 350 attendees, including New York State Governor, Kathy Hochul and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, attended the dinner which raised nearly $5.8 million, more than twice its previous record.

For over 30 years, the Library has celebrated individuals who have made significant contributions to New York City and to the creative community at large during its annual gala. Previous honorees include Nelson Mandela, Oprah Winfrey, Steve Martin, Martin Scorsese, Zadie Smith, Gloria Steinem, Elie Wiesel, Margaret Atwood, Anna Deavere Smith, Dave Eggers, Ethan Hawke, Judith Jamison, among many others.

