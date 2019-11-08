Zika Bobby

Renowned writer Chimamanda Adichie will be honoured with the United Nations Foundation Global Leadership Award on November 20 in New York.

She is being honoured for ‘her work using literature and storytelling to connect with people across generations and cultures.’

The award would be presented at the Foundation’s annual Global Leadership Dinner.

The UN Foundation acts as a strategic partner to help the UN mobilize the resources it needs to grow a diverse and durable constituency for collective action.

Its annual Global Leadership Dinner honours individuals and organizations who have shown ‘extraordinary leadership’. It is widely recognized as a signature event for the UN community.

This year’s dinner, which takes place on the eve of the UN’s 75th Anniversary, is themed: ‘We the Peoples’, to recall and honor the vision of the founders of the UN: to save future generations from the scourge of war, reaffirm faith in human rights and equal rights, ensure justice and international law, and promote social progress and freedom.

Adichie’s work is being recognized as a shining example of one that champions the values enshrined within the UN Charter.

Previous honourees include former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Muhammad Ali and Kofi Annan.