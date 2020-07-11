Henry Akubuiro

Fans of the award winning Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and booklovers worldwide will be savouring another offering from her this July.

Entitled We Should All Be Feminists: The Desk Diary, the book will be published by Fourth Estate, a HarperCollins imprint. It is an illustrated weekly planner, which contains some of Adichie’s most powerful and inspiring quotes, as well as an exclusive introductory essay.

Fourth Estate Publishing Director, Michelle Kane, has acquired the UK and Commonwealth rights, minus Canada, from Sarah Chalfant of The Wiley Agency.

Adichie believes her latest book will “inspire the reader to be their own best self: to stand up and be truly heard.”

A novelist, short story writer and nonfiction writer, some of Adichie’s most popular works include Purple Hibiscus (2003), Half of a Yellow Sun (2006) and Americanah (2013).