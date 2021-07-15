Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, has written a reflection on Pope Francis and the Nigerian Church on the Vatican Newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano – a weekly bulletin of the Vatican City State which reports on the activities of the Holy See and events taking place in the Church and the world.

In her piece entitled: ‘Dreaming as a single family’, Adichie wrote about how dealing with the death of her parents who passed nine months apart, drove her to search for answers.

In her state of hunger and emotional upheaval, she read Pope Francis’ Encyclical ‘Fratelli Tutti’ which she described as a “gift which, until I received it, I did not know I needed. How rare to encounter a vision of the world that is both inspirational and accessible; guided by his reflection, it seems suddenly possible to reach the better angels of our nature,” she said.

Adichie, who was moved by the Pope’s exhortation to “dream, then, as a single human family,” said it made her ask questions about the church because of her own personal experience.

“Does the Catholic Church, especially the Nigerian Church, see itself as a single family? For it must first see itself as a single family before it is able to dream as one,” she said.

Adichie said as a teenager, she “wore her Catholic identity like a favourite dress, joyfully and reverently,” began to recoil from the church after incidences that didn’t sit right with her.

“I remember my first moment of recoil from the church, when a gentle and devout couple was banned from communion because their daughter had married an Anglican. It felt to me not only uncharitable, but unnecessarily so, as did other subsequent incidents, such as poor people who were refused burials because they owed money to the church.”

She opened up about a personal experience with the parish priest at her hometown Catholic church in Abba, Anambra State, which happened in May 2021 during her mother’s funeral.

“My family’s experiences during my parents’ funerals served to reaffirm, if not renew, my reservations about the Nigerian Church. So much could have been handled with compassion for the grieving but was not. So, many opportunities to show dignity were left unused. Our communication with the local church was more of an exercise in priestly power than anything else; we begged and negotiated for a suitable funeral date, with an exaggerated but insincere deference shown to the priest lest he change his mind and not agree to the funeral.”

“At the thanksgiving mass, my siblings and I were seated in the front pews, all wearing purple, my mother’s favourite colour, all still in shocked disbelief to have buried her so soon after my father.

I was immersed in sadness and did not realise right away when the parish priest began to criticise me about a press interview I had given a few months before.

“In that interview, I spoke of the Nigerian Church’s focus on money. The Nigerian Church, I said, had become too much about money. I have seen church doors locked to prevent people from leaving during fund raisings. I have watched a priest announce his account details to a funeral congregation and then prance about the altar, phone in hand, waiting for alerts from the bank to appear on his phone screen. It is unbecoming.

“After the interview, there was both criticism and support of my views, as one would expect, but I had not given that interview any thought in months. And so, I was shocked by the parish priest standing at the altar and issuing a rejoinder, during my mother’s funeral, in terms so petty and so ill-timed as to trivialise the crushing enormity of her death,” she said.

Adichie revealed that contrary to expectations after the parish priest’s lack of empathy at her family’s time of grief, she hasn’t retreated further from the church. Rather, she has “begun again to regularly attend Sunday Mass, driven by grief’s hunger.”

She said did not consider herself a Catholic, but rather a person who is slowly finding solace in Catholic rituals.

For her, the distinction is important, because identity assumes responsibility. To be Roman Catholic, she said: “Is to be expected to account for all its positions, which I, in all honesty, cannot.

“But this slow return, as it were, has come as a result of conversations with Nigerian clergy – a priest and a bishop – who demonstrate these words of Pope Francis: ‘Yet even then, we can choose to cultivate kindness.”

Those who do so become stars shining in the midst of darkness’.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.