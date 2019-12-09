Zika Bobby

The Purple Hibiscus Creative Writing workshop will have a new home this year.

In its 11th year, the workshop, organised by multiple award-winning Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, will hold in Awka, Anambra State from December 9 to December 14. It has previously been held in Lagos.

Alongside Chimamanda, sessions at past workshops have been facilitated by the late celebrated Kenyan writer, Binyavanga Wainaina, the National Librarian of Norway Aslak Myhre, NLNG Nigeria Prize for Literature winner, Chika Unigwe, the Poet laureate of Scotland, Jackie Kay, and the award-winning American novelist, Dave Eggers.

The facilitators for this year include author, Eghosa Imasuen of Narrative Landscape Press, Novuyo Rosa Tshuma, award-winning Zimbabwean writer and Lola Shoneyin, renowned author and director of Ake Literary Festival.

The workshop has over 200 alumni, including Miles Morland Writing Scholarship recipient, Eloghosa Osunde, Ayobami Adebayo, whose debut novel “Stay With Me” was shortlisted for the Baileys Prize, Jowhor Ile, the first Nigerian winner of the Etisalat Prize for Literature, for his debut novel, “And After Many Days”, and Writivism Prize winners, Kelechi Njoku and Pemi Aguda.

While participants are mostly Nigerian, others have come from Kenya, Botswana and other African countries. The workshop is strictly for those who apply and have been accepted.

Applications are done online by sending a short writing sample. The workshop is entirely free.

Speaking about the workshop, Eghosa Imasuen said: “I attended the inaugural edition of the workshop in 2007, and I feel that it’s a testament to its effect on me and my writing, its validation of my choice to become a writer, that I’ve now facilitated the workshop for three editions now. This year, the workshop goes “home”. I can’t wait for it to start.”

“Lagos has been a wonderful and hospitable home for my writing workshop these past ten years,” Chimamanda said. “But I now want from time to time to move the venue to different places and it’s not surprising that I want to start with my own beloved home state of Anambra.”

At the end of the workshop, a literary evening of readings, which will be open to the public, will be held on December 14, at Golden Tulip Resort and Hotel, Agulu.