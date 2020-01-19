Okwe Obi, Abuja

Former First Lady of Enugu State, Clara Chime, has been nominated as the chairperson of the 2020 Most Valuable Governors Wife Award (MVGWA) in March.

A statement released by the Team Leader of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) Tom Abulu, yesterday, said others included Nze Elvis Agukwe, Chief Consulting Partner, Talabi Michael, Strategic Partner, and Aisha Mustapha.

According to him, the assessment team had commenced work on pet projects embarked upon by governors’ wives and will soon be completed by end of January, 2020.

“The Most Valuable Governor’s Wife Awards has completed its organizing Local Organizing Committee (LOC) like team for the 2020 edition coming on the 31st March 2020 in Abuja.

“It is headed by Mrs. Clara Chime, the former first lady of Enugu State. She is now the Chairperson of the 2020 edition of the Most Valuable Governor’s Wife Awards (MVGWA) Ceremony Organizing Team.

“The governors’ wives have been contributing to the overall benefits of democracy, which is why the institution of this awards decided to encourage them. So far, only 19 governors wives have received the awards from 111 nominations.