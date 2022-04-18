From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

An expert in real estate development and business management, Ugochukwu Chime, has tasked Nigerians and businesses on the need to build trust in order to attain their goals.

The real estate magnet stated this at the Enugu Business Summit which held on Sunday, at the Charis Hall, Amadeo Event Centre, Enugu.

Chime, who is the Group Managing Director of COPEN Group, noted that the danger for most people today is to focus on the challenges of the Nigerian society and economy which only breeds hopelessness and despair.

He noted that despite prevailing circumstances and nature of business if one builds trust with those he serves, he can thrive and succeed regardless of the state of the economy.

According to Chime, the realisation of the value of trust had led to the era of packaging to ‘impress’. However, while packaging might open the door of business opportunities, it is trust that will keep the door permanently open.

“Trust separates you from the rest; trust builds customer loyalty; trust helps you overcome difficult times, and it enhances lead conversion.”

“People, who want to grow businesses quickly through packaging fail to appreciate the fact that the trust factor is not gained overnight but requires time and effort. It is repeat, satisfied customers, who you have gained their trust over time that form the bedrock of any thriving and successful business.”

“Our call in this summit is that rather than being distracted by all the things that are wrong and can go wrong in our business environment, let us focus on building and maintaining the trust in our business practice, knowing that it has the seed to enable us achieve enviable success.”

The event, which was attended by over 2000 persons comprising captains of industry, students, artisans, traders and government officials, among others, featured exhibitions by different organisations and businesses.