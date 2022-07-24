(VOA)

China’s state media report that 10 people were killed and seven others injured Saturday after a collapse at a coal mine site in the northwestern province of Gansu.

CCTV said people were moving around the site in Baiyin city Saturday morning “when a mountainside collapse occurred.”

The rescue operation has been terminated, according to CCTV, and an investigation into the cause of the collapse is under way.

Mining accidents are common in China where regulation and safety measures are often lax.

China is heavily dependent on coal for a good deal of its electricity.