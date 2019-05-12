Enthusiastic basketball followers in Nigeria will have another opportunity of seeing D’ Tigers in action in Lagos before the team heads out to China for the World Cup.

This much was revealed by the Vice President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation; Babs Ogunade who said the opportunity for Nigerians is based on the federation’s policy of bringing national teams home for Nigerians to see them play before they head out to the World Cup.

Ogunade noted that the NBBF has lined up the Phillipines, Lebanon as well as Cote d’ Ivoire for D’ Tigers as part of the team’s tune up matches ahead of the World Cup.

However, D’ Tigers will before returning to Nigeria play against the Dominican Republic and Canada.