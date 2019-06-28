Joe Apu

A total of 44 players have been listed in the preliminary squad of Nigeria’s D’Tigers ahead of the team’s camp which commences on July 7, in Erie Community College, Buffalo, USA, ahead of the 2019 FIBA World Cup holding in China from August 31-September 17.

According to a release by the Media department of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Head Coach of D’Tigers, Alex Nwora, released the preliminary roaster ahead of the 2019 FIBA Men’s World Cup in China after weeks of scouting.

The 44-man list is headed by team captain, Ike Diogu, and Portland Trail Blazers forward, Al-Farouk Aminu. Other players on the list include Ben Uzoh, Ike Iroegbu, Agada Caleb, Emegano Obinna, Efevhera Michael, Stanley Okoye, Jordan Nwora, Aminu Alade, Tosin Mehinti, Zana Talib, Chris Obekpa and Ayodeji Akindele, who all featured during the qualifiers.

Others include David Nwaba (Cleveland Cavaliers), Josh Akogie (Minnesota Timberwolves), Nwamu Ike (Fort Wayne Mad Ants), Michael Eric, Charles Bassey, Ike Obiagu, Achiuwa Precious, TK Edogi, Stephen Ugochukwu and Ado Abdul, Chimezie Metu (San Antonio Spurs), Ekpe Udoh (Utah Jazz) and recently drafted trio of Miye Oni (Miami Heat), Chuma Okeke (Orlando Magic) and Kezie Okpalla (Phoenix Suns).

Nwora also extended invitation to five home-based stars, Agu Abuchi Ibe, Okpe Ocheibi Victor, Abdul Yahaya, Vincent Buchi Nwaiwu, Victor Koko Anthony alongside former Golden State Warriors player, Festus Ezeli, Michael Oguine, and Jordan Ogundiran.