Africa’s first team to qualify for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup billed for China from August 31-September 15, will today open her first phase camp in Buffalo, New York, under the watchful eyes of the team’s head coach, Alex Nwora, and other members of the technical crew.

Speaking ahead of the camp, General Manager of the team and former national team point guard, Musa Adamu, stated that the first phase camp would give the technical crew an opportunity to asses players ahead of the friendly international against the Dominican Republic and Canada, respectively.

Already, the Dominican Republic are getting set for the Nigerian side with the games billed for July 20 and 22, at the Palacio de Deportes Virgilio Travieso Soto.

The Nigeria Basketball Federation had, last week, released a list of 44 players for the World Cup camp.

The camping exercise, which holds in Erie Community College, Buffalo, USA, and will include D’Tigers captain, Ike Diogu, Ben Uzoh, Ike Iroegbu, Agada Caleb, Emegano Obinna, Efevhera Michael, Portland Trailblazer’s Al Farouq Aminu, Stanley Okoye, Jordan Nwora, Aminu Alade, Tosin Mehinti, Zana Talib, Chris Obekpa and Ayodeji Akindele, who all featured during the qualifiers.

Others include David Nwaba (Cleveland Cavaliers), Josh Akogie (Minnesota Timberwolves), Nwamu Ike (Fort Wayne Mad Ants), Michael Eric, Charles Bassey, Ike Obiagu, Achiuwa Precious, TK Edogi, Stephen Ugochukwu and Ado Abdul, Chimezie Metu (San Antonio Spurs), Ekpe Udoh (Utah Jazz) and recently drafted trio of Miye Oni (Miami Heat), Chuma Okeke (Orlando Magic) and Kezie Okpalla (Phoenix Suns).

Nwora also extended invitation to five Nigerian based stars, Agu Abuchi Ibe, Okpe Ocheibi Victor, Abdul Yahaya, Vincent Buchi Nwaiwu, Victor Koko Anthony alongside former Golden State Warriors player, Festus Ezeli, Michael Oguine, and Jordan Ogundiran.

Ogugua “OG” Anunoby (Toronto Raptors), Semi Ojeleye (Boston Celtic), Ochai Agbaji, Vincent Nnamdi, Stephen Domingos, Moneke Chima and Joshua Ifeoluwa Ajayi complete the 44- man list.

Nwora will be assisted by Glynn R. Cyrien (Ex Memphis Grizzlies), Mfon Kokoete Udofia (Atlanta Hawks) and Ogoh Odaudu (Rivers Hoopers).