Joe Apu

Power Forward, Chimezie Metu of San Anthonio Spurs and Centre Michael Eric of Darussafaka, Turkey are confident Nigeria will make a strong impression at the FIBA Basketball due to commence in China August 31, 2019.

Both players who are part of D’Tigers squad currently in camp in Lagos told Daily Sunsport on arrival that they have strong belief in the present crop of players in the team.

Metu, who was drafted in 2018 by the San Antonio Spurs in the Round 2 at number 49, stated that the opposition before Nigeria at the World Cup in China did not disturb him. “The World Cup is sure going to be exciting and I believe in our team. We’re going to pull surprises I assure you.”

For Eric, who is son of former Green Eagles goalkeeper, Joe Erico; said the World Cup will witness plenty of action. “For me, I’m glad to be a part of this team and I’m not just going to China for the sake of going there, but I have a target to see Nigeria performing well enough to earn a medal.”

Nigeria’s D’Tigers had played four trial games and won three. The team coached by Alex Nwora defeated Dominican Republic on her ground twice, lost one game against Canada before picking a win in the second game.