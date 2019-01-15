On the 13th of December, the U.S. National Security Adviser, Mr. John Bolton at a Washington D.C. based Think Tank, Heritage foundation unveiled what he called the President Trump’s administration new Africa strategy, which according to him has been approved by the President and would go into immediate execution. Mr. Bolton told his listeners that “this strategy is the result of an intensive inter-agency process and reflects the core tenets of President Trump’s foreign policy doctrine…and remains true to his central campaign promise to put the interests of the American people first, both at home and abroad”.

But awkwardly, in discussing the America’s Africa strategy, themed “Prosper Africa,” Mr. Bolton was more concerned about China in Africa which mentioned 17 times in a six-page document, claiming that “China uses bribes, opaque agreements and the strategic use of debts to hold states in Africa captive to Beijing, wishes and demands.” In formulating its hostile rhetoric against China-Africa cooperation, Mr. Bolton and the administration he serves, did not seem to have consulted any African government or any of its representative institutions or even Africa’s public opinion on the issue of their relations with China, with a consequence that the U.S. Africa’s strategy is a barely concealed Washington grand strategy to contain China, with Africa featuring only as a mere battle ground. To drive home the unsubstantiated fallacy about China-Africa cooperation, Mr. Bolton claimed that “the nation of Zambia is currently in debt to China to the tune of 6-10 billion U.S dollars,” and that “China is now poised to take over Zambia’s national power and utility company in order to collect on Zambia’s financial obligations.” The Zambia’s Presidency quickly retorted that this assertion is a lie. It clarified that the country’s total debt stock was about 10.3 billion U.S. dollars owned to a variety of international creditors with China’s share of only about 3 billion U.S dollars and dismissed any suggestion that China plans to take over its utility company or any other of her national facilities. This is the kind of embarrassment Washington gets for manufacturing lies to inveigh at one of Africa’s most productive international partnership and engagements.