China Africa Business Council Launches First Africa Office in Lagos

Christian Agadibe

China Africa Business Council (CABC) has commissioned three offices in Lagos Nigeria, as the first of its offices in Africa in its bid to enhance the cooperation between Nigerian and Chinese companies.

The newly unveiled offices are: CHINA – Africa Business Council, Nigeria; Belt & Road Service Connections Centre; and Belt & Road Mediation Centre.

At the Choice International Group Headquarters in Victoria Island Lagos, Diana Chen hosted the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Consul-General of the PRC in Nigeria, Mr. Chu Maoming for the commissioning of three offices.

Headquartered in China, CABC is set up to incorporate Nigerian companies as members with their representative office in Nigeria.

According to the CEO, Diana Chen, “The purpose of setting up a representative office in Lagos “is to develop the membership of not only the Chinese enterprises but also enterprises that are looking for business opportunities and investment in China.”

She also hinted that they aim to enhance the cooperation between Nigerian and Chinese companies into a more integrated and efficient platform.

“We also want to increase the number of reliable, high performing and high-quality Nigerian companies joining the council’s office in Nigeria,” she expressed.