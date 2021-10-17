From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Consul General of Nigeria in Shanghai, China, Chimezie Okeoma Ogu, has called for more Chinese investments in Africa, particularly Nigeria.

Ogu also said by investing more in Africa, China and African countries will arrive at a win-win situation.

Speaking during the Jiangsu-Africa Cooperation Conference and China-Africa Local Government Cooperation Forum in Nantong, China, Ogu said the theme of the conference: ‘Unity and cooperation, seeks common development and work together to build a closer China-Africa community with a shared future,’ is very timely and needed the attention of both sides.

The event was hosted by the Foreign Affairs Office of the People’s Government of Jiangsu Province and the People’s Government of Nantong City.

In attendance were officials from relevant departments and cities in Jiangsu Province, as well as envoys and government officials of African countries including Nigeria, Egypt, Namibia, and Cape Verde, participated in the event.

Ogu noted that Africa is a reliable friend and partner of China, a continent with over 700 million people which is next to India as major trading partner.

He further said the Government and People of China have done very well within the platform of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), adding that the cooperation between both sides have witnessed tremendous cooperation, building of unity and understanding between both sides.

According to Ogu, “Africa as a continent has benefited a lot within the mechanism of FOCAC and lots of goodwill in the area of infrastructure development from the Chinese side.

“Africa appreciates China, however, there are gaps that need to be closed by both sides, as I especially invite the Government of Jiangsu Province and businessmen to increase their presence by investing more in African continent in the win-win cooperation. The need to close this gap calls for both sides to increase our mutual interaction in the area of business investment.”

Ogu further said both sides needed to develop a strong bond and also a network of honest and sincere communication in the bilateral engagements, both in the public and private sector to achieve the common goals.

“Honesty and sincerity are an essential ingredient in the growth and progress of friendly countries with shared values, visions and expectations.

“China needs to carry Africa as an abiding trusted ally in all its bilateral and multilateral engagements.

“In as much as Africa needs China in its quest for development, China also needs Africa’s support in the area of global politics with the United Nations.

“Very importantly, China needs to unite with Africa and carry her in its multilateral aspirations in world polities. It can only realize this by assuring Africa of its sincerity to assist the continent by providing the best of modern infrastructure needs and demands of our people.

“In this way, a better perception, understanding and knowledge of the true spirit of Chinese fraternity with Africa will be understood in the context of our continental framework of FOCAC,” Ogu also said.

Also speaking, the Counselor, Commercial Affairs of the Consulate General of Egypt in Shanghai, Adel Zahran, said the trade volume between Jiangsu Province and Egypt reached 1.35 billion USD in 2020, with Jiangsu being one of the most economically dynamic regions in China and Egypt, a huge market at the gateway of continents.

“I believe this is still far from reflecting the true potential of both sides,” Zahran told the audience.