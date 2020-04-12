Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China has said the time-tested friendship between China and Africa is a treasure for both Chinese and African people.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated this against the backdrop of the alleged forceful testing, quarantine and maltreatment of African nationals in China, particularly in Guangdong Province.

Spokesperson of the Ministry, Zhao Lijian, while speaking on Guangdong’s anti-epidemic measures concerning African citizens in China, said faced with COVID-19, an abrupt global public health crisis, all countries were taking containment measures to prevent it from further spread.

Zhao added that China has achieved remarkable progress in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to China’s most comprehensive, rigorous and thorough measures.

The spokesperson, however, said China was still facing great risks of imported cases and domestic resurgence, saying that as the pandemic spreads all over the world, imported cases were causing mounting pressure.

“China and Africa are good friends, partners and brothers. Our friendship is forged on the basis of joint efforts to seek national independence, liberation, economic development and better livelihood in the past decades. Such time-tested friendship is a treasure for both Chinese and African people. Humanity shines through the darkness of the epidemic,” Zhao said.

Zhao also recalled that after the Ebola epidemic broke out in three West African countries in 2014, the Chinese government provided assistance at the earliest time possible and fought side by side with the African countries and people.

Zhao also said that now faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Africa were again tiding over difficulties hand in hand, adding that the friendship between China and Africa is again elevated.

“We will not forget the support from Africa during our most difficult times. While overcoming difficulties at home, we also give love and care to all African citizens in China, especially African students. As the situation is getting more severe in Africa, the Chinese government and people have urgently delivered batches of supplies to the continent. Our assistance, conveying deep friendship for our African brothers and sisters, demonstrates our fine tradition of mutual assistance and mutual support, and has been highly acclaimed by African countries and the African Union. While arduously fighting the virus at home, China has donated large amounts of test kits, masks, protective suits, goggles, face shields, forehead thermometers, medical-use gloves, shoe covers, ventilators and other supplies to the African Union and African countries. We will continue helping our African brothers to the best of our ability.

“During our fight against the coronavirus, the Chinese government has been attaching great importance to the life and health of foreign nationals in China. All foreigners are treated equally. We reject differential treatment, and we have zero tolerance for discrimination. Since the outbreak, the authorities in Guangdong attach high importance to the treatment of foreign patients, including African nationals. Specific plans and proper arrangements are made to protect their life and health to the best of our ability, thanks to which we were able to save the lives of some African patients in severe or critical conditions,” the spokesperson added.

Zhao also said the Guangdong authorities attached great importance to some African countries’ concerns and were working promptly to improve their working method.

He added that the measures include: to provide health management services without differentiation, to designate hotels for the accommodation of foreigners required to undergo medical observation and adopt price adjustment for those in financial difficulties; to set up an effective communication mechanism with foreign consulates-general in Guangzhou; and to reject all racist and discriminatory remarks.

“The Chinese people always see in the African people, partners and brothers through thick and thin. China-Africa friendship is unbreakable as it is deeply rooted in this land. African friends can count on getting fair, just, cordial and friendly reception in China. The foreign ministry will stay in close communication with the Guangdong authorities and continue responding to the African side’s reasonable concerns and legitimate appeals.

“The virus knows no borders. The pandemic, a challenge to all mankind, can only be defeated through concerted international efforts. With mutual understanding, mutual support and cooperation, we are ready to continue working with African friends to achieve the final victory,” Zhao also said.