China said Wednesday it is in close communication and friendly talks with the African side on the situation of Africans living in south China’s Guangdong Province, reiterating that all foreigners are treated equally as Guangdong is enhancing anti-epidemic measures in the face of mounting pressure caused by imported cases of COVID-19.

“Many African people living in Guangdong are gradually returning home for house quarantine while complying with the Chinese epidemic prevention regulations, and proper arrangements have been made for some African people who have difficulties,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian at a press briefing.

Zhao reiterated China’s friendly policy toward Africa, saying China will not apply differential treatment to any special groups in epidemic prevention and control.

Over the past few days, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone call with Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, Assistant Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong held a group meeting with ambassadors and representatives from more than 20 African countries to discuss the situation of Africans in Guangdong Province with regard to the local COVID-19 response, and China’s embassies in African countries were also engaged in active communication with the African side, the spokesperson said.

Zhao noted that many African countries and African diplomats in China agree that Guangdong Province’s measures are aimed at protecting the health of all Chinese people and foreigners, and that foreigners in Guangdong should cooperate and support the local anti-epidemic measures.

According to Zhao, the African side appreciates China’s serious consideration of its concerns and has noted the continuous improvement of the situation involving Africans in relevant areas in Guangdong Province. The African side will cooperate with China to guide citizens of African countries to abide by China’s epidemic prevention regulations.

“Many African friends pointed out that many videos related to China’s anti-virus measures circulating on the internet were later discovered to have been edited, and did not portray the truth,” said Zhao. “Both China and Africa must be vigilant against such online content that may mislead the public.”