At the commencement of the month of March, the Fifth Session of the 13th ational People’s Congress (NPC) took place at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.

President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, who doubles as the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, as it is customary, took a frontal seat during the two sessions and participated in the joint group meeting.

During the deliberations, Xi emphasised that the supply of major agricultural products, the supply of grain in particular, must be secured as the top priority, and upgrading the comprehensive capacity for agricultural production must be placed in an even more prominent position.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The agricultural production strategy based on farmland management and application of technology, Xi stated, must be carried out to the letter. He also said continued efforts must be made to promote the high-quality development of social security, and a better social safety net must be further developed to secure the wellbeing of the people.

In commemoration of the International Women’s Day, Xi on behalf of the CPC Central Committee, expressed his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to female deputies to the 13th National People’s Congress and female members of the 13th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, as well as women workers at the two sessions and to women of all ethnic groups in all walks of life on the Chinese mainland, in Hong Kong, Macao and in Taiwan and also to all women compatriots overseas.

Wang Yang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and Chairman of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, participated in the visit and the meeting.

Members Yang Fengji, Wang Jing, Tang Junjie, Mo Rong, Yeshe Dawa, Wan Jianmin and Wang Haijing, gave their opinions and suggestions on topics concerning the development of industries in rural areas, and reinforcement of the foundation for securing the quality of agricultural products.

The members also talked about how efforts should be made to promote innovation in the development of the seed industry, to address the deficiency of social security system, to advance the sustainable development of social welfare, to promote the modernization of agriculture and rural areas and to mobilize all social forces to strive for prosperity for all. Having listened to their opinions and suggestions, Xi delivered an important speech, saying that he was elated to visit CPPCC members in the sectors of agriculture, welfare and social security and participate in the joint group meeting. On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, Xi gave sincere regards to all CPPCC members present, to all CPPCC members elsewhere, and to all those working in the sectors of agriculture, welfare and social security. In the past year, Xi noted, faced with a grim and complex international situation and formidable tasks of advancing reform and development while maintaining stability, particularly under the grave impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CPC Central Committee has united and led the whole Party and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups to rise to the challenges and fight tenaciously and have accomplished many endeavours.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“We solemnly celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Party, and won the critical battle against poverty and completed the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects on schedule. China has embarked on a new journey toward the second centenary goal of fully building a modern socialist country, attained major achievements in the pursuit of the cause of the Party and the country, and got the 14th Five-Year Plan off to a good start. These hard-won achievements were the result of the tenacity of the entire Party and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, as well as the concerted efforts of all CPPCC members,” Xi said.

What are the Two Sessions?

The “Two Sessions” is shorthand for the annual sessions of the National People’s Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

What do they do?

The NPC, the top legislature, is the highest institution through which the people exercise their power. All administrative, judicial, procuratorial and military organs and other state-level institutions are accountable to the NPC and supervised by it. The CPPCC, the top political advisory body, serves as a key instrument for multiparty cooperation and political consultation under the leadership of the Communist Party of China. It allows leading figures of society, across a wide spectrum, to provide input.

How are deputies or members elected?

According to the Electoral Law, deputies to county and township-level people’s congresses are directly elected by voters, while deputies to people’s congresses above the county level are elected by deputies at the next level. The NPC is elected for a term of five years.

The CPPCC members are selected through consultation and recommendation. The Standing Committee decides, through consultation, on the number of members and the candidates of each CPPCC National Committee after they are examined and approved by the Chairs Council of the preceding CPPCC National Committee. The CPPCC members represent all areas and various sectors of society.

What are the differences between NPC motions and CPPCC proposals?

A motion, after examination by NPC deputies at full meetings of delegates or panel meetings, will be transferred by the presidium to a relevant special committee for further examination. The presidium will examine the report from the special committee and decide to submit the motion to a plenary session of the NPC for a vote. Adoption requires a simple majority. As the NPC is the top legislature, an NPC motion becomes legally binding when it is adopted. Members of the CPPCC put forward, proposals to offer comments and suggestions on major political and social issues to people’s congresses and the government via the CPPCC. For the presentation of a proposal, there is no restriction on timing, scope or number of sponsoring members. A proposal to the CPPCC National Committee, the top advisory body, is not legally binding whether it is adopted or not.

Two Sessions in history

The Two Sessions started 73 years ago, when the first Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, known today as China’s top advisory body, was held. Some 662 representatives from all walks of life attended the meeting, during which the founding of the PRC was proclaimed. Beijing was made the capital of the PRC, the five-star red flag was designated as the national flag, and the March of the Volunteers was declared the national anthem-all at the same session.

In 1954, the first National People’s Congress, or the top legislative body in China, was held. Deputies voted to pass the Constitution of the PRC.

In 1960, the newly-built Great Hall of the People in Beijing was put into use and became the permanent host of the Two Sessions. In February of 1978, when China began its reform and opening-up, the CPPCC restored its work after a 12-year hiatus due to the Cultural Revolution. The Two Sessions was institutionalized in 1978 when seven laws were passed, China’s preliminary legal system was set up, and the country’s basic political system was established. In 1988, there was a change in tenure during The Two Sessions. For the first time, delegates were debating with more vigour, and there were different opinions raised in public.

China’s Economic Outlook:

…China’s economy continues to recover and grow

China’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached 114 trillion yuan, growing 8.1 percent. National fiscal revenue exceeded 20 trillion yuan, growing 10.7 percent. A total of 12.69 million urban jobs were added, and the average surveyed unemployment rate stood at 5.1 percent. The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.9 percent. A basic equilibrium was maintained in the balance of payments.

…China’s economic structure and regional development priorities were refined

Grain output reached a record high of 685 million metric tons. Value-added of the high-tech manufacturing sector grew by 18.2 percent, IT services and other producer services recorded rapid growth, and industrial chains became more resilient. Regional development strategies were well implemented, and new urbanization was steadily advanced.

…China’s gains in COVID-19 response were consolidated

Implementation of control measures became routine, and over 85 percent of the population received a full course of vaccination. Local outbreaks were suppressed in an effective and quick manner. By making these efforts, China ensured the health and safety of the people and maintained normal order in work and life.

…China’s main projected targets

1. GDP growth of around 5.5 percent.

2. Over 11 million new urban jobs.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

3. A surveyed urban unemployment rate of no more than 5.5 percent.

4. CPI increase of around three percent.

5. Growth in personal income that is basically in step with economic growth.

6. Steady increases in both the volume and quality of imports and exports.

7. A basic equilibrium in the balance of payments.

8. Grain output of over 650 million metric tons.

9. Further improvement in the environment.

10. Continued reduction in the discharge of major pollutants.

11. Energy consumption per unit of GDP to be assessed with appropriate flexibility within the framework of the 14th Five-Year Plan; and the exclusion of newly added renewable energy and coal, petroleum, and natural gas consumed as raw materials in the total amount of energy consumption.

…China’s position on preventing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

On March 7, 2022, during the “Two Sessions,” Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, attended a press conference on China’s foreign policy and foreign relations. Wang put forth a six-point initiative on preventing a large-scale humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Wang said firstly, efforts should be made to make sure that humanitarian operations abide by the principle of neutrality and impartiality and to avoid politicizing humanitarian issues. Wang also said full attention should be given to the displaced people in and from Ukraine, and efforts should be made to provide them with proper shelter, Wang said. He further called on the international community to ensure the protection of civilians and prevent secondary humanitarian disasters in Ukraine.

Wang’s fourth point was that efforts should be made to guarantee safe and smooth humanitarian aid activities, including providing rapid, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access.

He added that the world must ensure the safety of foreign nationals in Ukraine, allow them safe departure and help them return to their home countries.

Wang concluded that support should be given to the United Nations’ coordinating role in channeling humanitarian aid and the work of the UN crisis coordinator for Ukraine.

Yin and Yang in Chinese Culture

Yin and yang (or yin-yang) is a complex relational concept in Chinese culture that has developed over thousands of years. Briefly put, the meaning of yin and yang is that the universe is governed by a cosmic duality, sets of two opposing and complementing principles or cosmic energies that can be observed in nature.

Yin-Yang

The yin-yang philosophy says that the universe is composed of competing and complementary forces of dark and light, sun and moon, male and female. The philosophy is at least, 3,500 years old, discussed in the ninth-century BCE text known as I Ching or Book of Changes, and influences the philosophies of Taoism and Confucianism. The yin-yang symbol is related to the ancient method used to track the movements of the sun, moon, and stars around the year.

Generally speaking, yin is characterized as an inward energy that is feminine, still, dark, and negative. On the other hand, yang is characterized as outward energy, masculine, hot, bright, and positive.

A Subtle and Cosmic Duality

Yin and yang elements come in pairs such as the moon and the sun, female and male, dark and bright, cold and hot, passive and active, and so on. Pertinent to note that yin and yang are not static or mutually exclusive terms. While the world is composed of many different, sometimes opposing forces, these can coexist and even complement each other. Sometimes, forces opposite in nature even rely on one another to exist. The nature of yin-yang lies in the interchange and interplay of the two components. The alternation of day and night is just such an example: there cannot be a shadow without light.

The balance of yin and yang is important. If yin is stronger, yang will be weaker, and vice versa. Yin and yang can interchange under certain conditions so that they are usually not yin and yang alone. In other words, yin elements can contain certain parts of yang, and yang can have some components of yin. This balance of yin and yang is perceived to exist in everything.

How do the Two Sessions showcase China’s Whole-Process People’s Democracy?

China practices a “whole-process people’s democracy,” which is “the broadest, most genuine, and most effective” democracy. The notion, first raised by President Xi during an inspection tour in Shanghai in 2019, has become a buzzword during this year’s “Two Sessions.”

During roughly a week, nearly 3,000 NPC deputies and around 2,000 members of the CPPCC National Committee perform their duties, including the deliberation of various legislative items and the review and discussion of a series of work reports, in a bid to garner the common ground and convergence of interests of the Chinese people. During the “Two Sessions”, national legislators and political advisers bring with them, people’s expectations for a better life as well as issues of public concerns, so that the public will of the 1.4 billion people is incorporated into the top-level design of national development. They engage in in-depth deliberations and heated discussions, focusing on a wide range of topics such as income distribution, education, medical care, housing, elderly care, and child care.

According to a work report of the NPC Standing Committee, all 473 proposals deputies put forward during the fourth session of the 13th NPC were reviewed by NPC special committees, and all 8,993 suggestions submitted by deputies during that session were forwarded to 194 organizations for examination and handling, which has now been completed. The proposals and suggestions covered various areas including measures to improve people’s wellbeing, ecological protection and green development.

This systematic approach offers an ideal sight of socialist democracy with Chinese characteristics in a country of 1.4 billion people. The NPC is the highest state organ of power and its 2,900-plus deputies are democratically elected and come from a wide variety of backgrounds, including farmers, factory workers, deliverymen, alongside officials, lawyers, and university professors. Regardless of their gender, age, and profession, each deputy casts a vote of equal weight. China’s democratic paradigm is different in many ways from that of the West, and Chinese policymakers hold that democracy is a multifaceted practice that should benefit the majority of the people and cover every aspect from election to legislation, decision-making, administration and supervision. Hence, it is called “whole-process people’s democracy.” This goes far beyond the options of campaigning, debate, and voting which are widely seen as the defining characteristics of democratic practices in the West.

Practice has proved that the whole-process people’s democracy in China is the broadest, most genuine and most effective socialist democracy. It is rooted in China’s history and culture, suited to China’s national conditions, and is able to solve China’s problems.