China on Monday said that it has kicked off its annual seasonal influenza vaccination.

It said that Medical workers, participants of major events, vulnerable people at nursing homes and welfare houses, as well as those at child-care centres, kindergartens, elementary and secondary schools were among priority groups to promote flu vaccination.

This is according to a document released by the State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response.

The document said that people aged 60 and above, children between six months and five years old, patients of chronic diseases, and people with high risks of infection were also key potential recipients of vaccination.

Localities were encouraged to inoculate priority population groups for free and a minimum 14-day interval is required between flu vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines.

An annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect against influenza, said experts, it can significantly reduce the risks of flu infection and serious complications.

Compared with the same period of 2020, China has observed a higher level of flu activity in its southern and northern regions and a notable increase of flu activity in the southern part since September.

There remains a risk where COVID-19 outbreaks might combine with the incidences of respiratory infectious diseases during the upcoming winter and spring seasons. (Xinhua/NAN)

